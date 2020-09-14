Chris Hemsworth Surprises News Anchor In The Middle Of Live Weather Report

September 14, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Chris Hemsworth, Premiere Event, Men in Black: International, 2019

(Photo by Gao yue - Imaginechina/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Weekend Today anchor Lauren Phillips was reporting the weather from a field in Scone, Australia when she received a rather "super" surprise.

While reporting from the field, "Thor" himself Chris Hemsworth walked up behind her, took the mic and said, "I heard you are looking for some horses.  There is a bunch down here."

Hemsworth then proceeded to deliver Phillips' weather report, exclaiming, "Let’s mispronounce all of these."

Hemsworth was in the area for conversation work.  His appearance on Weekend Today was a complete shock to all of the anchors.

Looks like it!

Via ET Canada

Tags: 
Chris Hemsworth
Weather
Live
funny
Surprise
Video
Weekend Today