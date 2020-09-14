Chris Hemsworth Surprises News Anchor In The Middle Of Live Weather Report

Weekend Today anchor Lauren Phillips was reporting the weather from a field in Scone, Australia when she received a rather "super" surprise.

While reporting from the field, "Thor" himself Chris Hemsworth walked up behind her, took the mic and said, "I heard you are looking for some horses. There is a bunch down here."

Hemsworth then proceeded to deliver Phillips' weather report, exclaiming, "Let’s mispronounce all of these."

We get some help with weekend weather from the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth! #9Today pic.twitter.com/YsfCxADIiD — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 11, 2020

Hemsworth was in the area for conversation work. His appearance on Weekend Today was a complete shock to all of the anchors.

Looks like it!

Via ET Canada