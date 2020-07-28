Chrissy Teigen Asks Social Media, "Is 34 Too Old For A Nose Ring?"

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to ask her followers on Twitter a very important question: Is 34 too old for a nose piercing?

Teigen asked if she was "too old" to get a small diamond piercing in her nose tweeting, "Am I too old for a little diamond on my nose? You don't have to tell me I'm not old! I know I'm not olllllld but you know what I'm saying. Please be honest lol."

So that begs the question, at what age are you too old for a nose piercing, or any piercings other than in your ears?

By the way, Teigen decided against a nose ring, and settled for a few piercings along her left ear.

Via People