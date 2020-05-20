Chuck E. Cheese's Changes Name To "Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings" For Online Delivery Apps

May 20, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Chuck E. Cheese's, Restaurant, Exterior, Sign, Logo

(Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

If you've ordered food from a restaurant called Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, congratulations, you ate a pie from Chuck E. Cheese's.  

Apparently, the famouse mouse began offering their food under a different name online because customers didn't trust their pizza was quality.

 

The secret was exposed by a GrubHub driver who confirmed the suspicions.

Chuck E. Cheese's themselves released a statement to Food & Wine saying, "Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings’ recipes use fresh, homemade pizza dough, just like Chuck E. Cheese, but it is a different pizza that features a thicker crust and extra sauce, giving consumers a more flavorful, more premium pizza experience.  While Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings recipes are currently only available for delivery, select items might be added to the Chuck E. Cheese menu in the future."

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Chuck E. Cheese's
Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings
Pizza
wings
food
Chuck E. Cheese