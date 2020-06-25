Chuck E Cheese's Parent Company Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Chuck E. Cheese may have sung his last song.

The parent company of the infamous pizza restaurant, CEC Entertainment, has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. In a statement, CEC said it was suffering the “most challenging” circumstances in its history due to the ongoing pandemic, and said it would use the bankruptcy to "talk to stakeholders and restructure its balance sheet."

Bad news for America’s favorite rodent-themed pizza party venue https://t.co/b42U39SKjp — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 25, 2020

CEC listed assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to the filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Thankfully, Chuck E. Cheese restaurants, however, as well as Peter Piper Pizza which CEC also owns, will continue to re-open in line with area government guidelines.

Via The Daily Beast