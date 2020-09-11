Chuck Norris Files Lawsuit Against Company Using Likeness To Sell Erectile Dysfunction Pills

Chuck Norris is looking to roundhouse a medical company right in its face.

Norris has filed a lawsuit against Bio-Molecular Solutions, which also goes by the name Biogenetics, for using his image and likeness in order to sell Provitra, an erectile dysfunction pull much like Viagra.

Norris' wife Gena first found the ad over the summer, where she noticed her husband's picture next to a headline that read, "A Tragic End Today for Chuck Norris." According to court documents, once the ad was clicked, you're taken to another website with a headline that read, "Big Pharma In Outrage Over Norris' New ED Product...Chuck Kicks Back With This!"

The attached article also inlcuded false claims that Norris, "revealed his new Erectile Dysfunction cure on the Dr. Phil Show," and includes a call to action to receive a free bottle of the pills, and all the hyperlinks take the reader to a third website -- a point-of-sale page for Provitra

Norris says he and Gena never authorized Bio-Molecular Solutions, or Biogenetics, to use his name and likeness in their ads.

Norris and his wife are seeking damages from the company.

Via TMZ