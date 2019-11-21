Church Builds Giant Statue Of Baby Jesus That Looks Exactly Like Phil Collins

Welcome to the Church of…Genesis?

A church in Mexico recently built a giant state of the baby Jesus and placed it on the altar. Unfortunately for the La EpifanÍa del Señor church in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas, the statue of baby Jesus looks exactly like Phil Collins.

Beyond looking like Phil Collins, Priest Humberto Rodriguez has contacted Guinness World Records to confirm that their state is in fact, the largest of baby Jesus in the world. Subsequently, it would be the largest of Phil Collins, as well.

Via NY Post