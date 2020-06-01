City Of Dallas Issues Mandatory Curfew, Lasting From 7 P.M. To 6 A.M.

June 1, 2020
The City of Dallas has issued a mandatory curfew for several parts of the city has a response to the violent outburts taking place during the current protests.  Various parts of the city will be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Police Chief Renee Hall announced the curfew Saturday following Friday night's violent outburts.

The areas affected include Deep Ellum, Farmers Market, Cedars, Central Business District, West End, Victory Park and Uptown.  The boundary streets include Oak Lawn Avenue to the North, Riverfront Boulevard to the Weat, Corinth Street to the South, and Peak Street to the East.

Chief Hall announced the curfew would last for "several days," but did not give a specific date.  

Via CBS DFW

