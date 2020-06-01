City Of Dallas Issues Mandatory Curfew, Lasting From 7 P.M. To 6 A.M.

The City of Dallas has issued a mandatory curfew for several parts of the city has a response to the violent outburts taking place during the current protests. Various parts of the city will be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Police Chief Renee Hall announced the curfew Saturday following Friday night's violent outburts.

Video of Dallas police chief issues 7 p.m. curfew ‘for the next several days’ amid protests

The areas affected include Deep Ellum, Farmers Market, Cedars, Central Business District, West End, Victory Park and Uptown. The boundary streets include Oak Lawn Avenue to the North, Riverfront Boulevard to the Weat, Corinth Street to the South, and Peak Street to the East.

A map of the Dallas curfew. 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Oak Lawn Ave to the North, Riverfront Boulevard to the West, Corinth Street to the South, and Peak Street to the East. pic.twitter.com/24SnFHxNCu — Alex Luckey (@ItsAlexLuckey) May 31, 2020

Chief Hall announced the curfew would last for "several days," but did not give a specific date.

Via CBS DFW