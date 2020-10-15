City of Irving's drive-thru Halloween experience offering a lot of scares while keeping everyone safe

Halloween will be here before you know it, do you have plans yet?

Granted the holiday will definitely look different this year, but the City of Irving is offering a great experience that will keep your family safe and socially distant while still having an excellent, spooky time.

On October 24th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Irving will play host to "Eerie Irving Park: A Drive-Thru Experience" at Trinity View Park. The event is free to attend, and you stay in your car the entire time. Once you enter the park, a number of Halloween-themed scenes will line the route, including but not limited to clowns, graveyard skeletons, pirates, and more!

Irving Parks and Recreation Director Joe Moses said, "Every year, Halloween is one of Irving’s most celebrated events. We know residents are looking for fun, safe activities to do with their children, so we devised Eerie Irving, and we are really excited about it."

Costumed City of Irving workers and volunteers will pass out treats to the kids along the route. Towards the adventure, you will be given a choice between two paths: a "Zombie Apocalypse" route designed for older children, or one tailored specifically for younger kids. The City of Irving said, "whichever is chosen, there will be someone - or something - lurking around every corner, promising chills and thrills throughout!"

Attendees must stay in vehicles at all times.

Via NBC DFW