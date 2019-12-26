Cleburne Comes Together To Find Missing Cousin Eddie Mannequin Stolen From Yard

December 26, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Cousin Eddie, Mannequin, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Front Yard, Snow

(Photo by Tina MacIntyre-Yee/ Democrat and Chronicle)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Former next-door neighbors Sandy Blunck and Cody Long share an affinity for National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Blunck says, "It's just everything goes wrong and it's just how life is most of the time when it comes to Christmastime."  In particular, the friends have great admiration for one the film's central characters, Cousin Eddie.  "I love where he’s emptying the chemical sewer out in the street," Blunck continued.

Blunck lived the movie so much, he constructed a Cousin Eddie mannequin that he proudly displayed in his yard every Christmastime.  When he moved this past Fall, Blunck left the mannequin to Long, who began proudly displaying it in his yard.

Unfortunately, this past Sunday around 11 p.m., Cousin Eddie was stolen out of Long's yard.

Cousin Eddie became a holiday fixture in their hometown of Cleburne, so much so, a complete stranger made t-shirts that read "Find Cousin Eddie #justiceforcousineddie," and some have even offered to form search parties.  Blunck says, "We’re just blown away.  It’s a mannequin, I mean, you know? It’s a mannequin!"

They haven't found Cousin Eddie yet, but the men have made a definite promise.  "There’ll be another one out there next year," they pledge.

Via WFAA

 

Tags: 
Local
DFW
Cleburne
Cousin Eddie
Mannequin
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Movie
Stolen
Thief
christmas movies
Yard