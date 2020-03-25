Closed Strip Club Offers Home Food Delivery From Strippers

Like many businesses across the country, the Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland, Oregon was forced to close its doors to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

However, club owner Shon Boulden found a way to help keep his furloughed dancers employed with his new venture called Boober Eats.

While the club itself is shut down, they still offer their full food menu, and can still deliver upon request. So, Boulden created Boober Eats, where a couple of scantily clad women will deliver fresh meals from the Lucky Devil Lounge right to your door.

The Oregonian ride along with Boober Eats!https://t.co/SW84uhuYKp — Boober Eats (@Booberpdx) March 25, 2020

Boober Eats delivers from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., and offers the full from the Lucky Devil Lounge menu the same prices. However, delivery rates are generally $30, but can vary depending on distance from the lounge. Boulden said, "If someone wants to give us a couple hundred bucks to go to the coast, we’ll do it as long as the girls are taken care of."

Via Oregon Live