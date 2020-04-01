Cocaine Dealer Fined For Operating "Non-Essential" Business During Shutdown

April 1, 2020
A Canadian man found the out the hard way the local police are taking this quarantine-thing pretty seriously.

The Hamilton, Ontario police department arrested the man for allegedly dealing drugs, including cocaine, and on top of charging him with drug trafficking and proceeds of crime charges, slapped a huge fine on him for "violating the COVID-19 emergency declaration for conducting a non-essential business during the pandemic shutdown!"

A search of his vehicle yielded cocaine valued at $3,400 divided into a number of small plastic bags, along with $5,690 in Canadian currency, and $20 in U.S. currency.  Const. Jerome Stewart talked of the arrest, including the charge of violating the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act saying, "Currently, due to COVID-19, a declaration of emergency has been enacted under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. A condition under the order includes all non-essential businesses to cease functioning.  He was issued the ticket simply because the business he was operating is not considered essential."

Via National Post

