College Student Fails Exam After Meatball Falls On Computer And Closes Program

University of Georgia junior Sam Lee received a score of 39.17% on a recent exam.

It was not for lack of preparation, however.

Lee explained in an email to her professor that an errant meatball from a sandwich fell onto her computer, closing out the exam program before she was able to finish it. She was unable to log back in to complete the exam.

Lee emailed her professor explaining her poor exam score, and even provided photo evidence.

remember in high school teachers would be like "your college professors will not tolerate this kind of behavior" pic.twitter.com/D183VnnfFS — slee (@samanthlee16) July 15, 2020

Because her story was so outrageous, her professor, Dr. Lastrapes, said he had no choice but to believe her. He wrote back in an email, "Well, this is certainly a new and unusual excuse for a low score! But for that reason it seems unlikely you’ve made this up. I’ve extended your deadline for the module 6 test until midnight tonight."

He also added, "I would recommend you take the test either before or after dinner."

