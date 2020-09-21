Colleges Are Canceling Spring Break And Forcing Kids To Go To Class To Help Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

We hate to be the bearer of bad news for college students across the country, but it seems that for many of you, spring break is officially canceled.

The annual week off from school has many officials worried about a potential outbreak of the Coronavirus. Studnets go who knows where, to hang out in close proximity with who knows who, resulting in a further spread of the virus. Unfortunately, many schools, including Baylor University in Waco, believe that the only way to prevent this potential outbreak is to cancel spring break altogether.

And yes, this means for that week students were supposed to be off from school, they'll have to attend their normal schedule of classes.

BREAKING:#Baylor has officially canceled the 2020-2021 spring break, originally scheduled for March 3-11, according to the university.



Dia Del Oso will also not take place.



Students can expect to attend class as usual during both periods of time. @bulariat | @baylor — Drake C. Toll (@drakectoll) September 16, 2020

Other schools that have canceled spring break as well include Texas Christian University, the University of Tennessee, the University of Florida, Kansas State University, the University of Kentucky, Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa, Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Michigan, the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Purdue University, The Ohio State University, and the University of Iowa.

Spring Semester Schedule for @UMassAmherst 2021



Notes:

No long weekends (Patriot's Day)

NO SPRING BREAK

Ends 1 week later

2 Wellness Wednesday's -> No Classes pic.twitter.com/J5G9MhvWZD — Jesse Kolodkin (@JesseKolodkin) September 17, 2020

Brendan Cantwell, a professor and coordinator of the Higher, Adult, and Lifelong Education program at Michigan State University, explained his school's actions, which probably echo the opinions of many institutions across the country. He wrote in an email, "The start of fall semester shows us that anywhere students congregate, COVID spreads. Even when institutions hold classes remotely and close (their) residence halls, students living in the surrounding community contract and spread the virus."

Many schools are also wrapping up the fall semester at Thanksgiving break, with students not expected back until the New Year, in order to allot proper time to quarantine after holidays.

