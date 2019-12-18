Company Designs New Uncomfortable Toilet To Cut Down On Bathroom Breaks

A start-up in the UK has made it their mission to make your workday even more unbearable.

The StandardToilet slopes 13 degrees down, making it painful and uncomfortable to sit for longer than five minutes.

Founder of the company Mahabir Gill told Wired the point of the toilet is not to toture employees, and that it even has health benefits like improved posture.  But at the same time, Gill does admit what the main benefit of the StandardToilet is: being cost-effective.  "It’s main benefit is to the employers, not the employees,” Gill admitted. “It saves the employer money."

