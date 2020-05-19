Company Invents Face Mask That Will Allow You To Eat Without Taking It Off

The world is slowly beginning to open up, but questions still remain about how we're all going to eat in restaurants despite local requirements to wear a protective face covering while out.

Avtipus Patents and Inventions, a company based out of Israel appears to have solved this question, with the development of a face mask that allows the user to eat without taking it off. This task is achieved through the squeeze of a lever, which opens a slot in the face mask, allowing the wearer to eat food without having to remove the mask for every bite.

Inventors developed a coronavirus mask that lets you eat without taking it off. Squeeze a lever and it opens a slot so you can go at it like Pac-Man. Inventors say the mask lets you can dine out with friends without taking your mask off. https://t.co/pflatss4Cf pic.twitter.com/xo18FMx9c2 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) May 19, 2020

Asaf Gitelis, vice president of Avtipus Patents and Inventions, said, "The mask will be opened mechanically by hand remote or automatically when the fork is coming to the mask. Then you can eat, enjoy, drink and you take out the fork and it will be closed, and you’re protected against the virus and other people sitting with you."

Avtipus Patents and Inventions said it plans to start manufacturing the mask within months.

Via Reuters