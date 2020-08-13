Texas Company Offering Employees $300 For Pet Adoption And "Pawternity" Leave

Austin-based insurance company The Zebra has a pretty cool incentive for their employees.

The company knows the importance of pets in their employees' lives, so they are offering $300 annually for any employee who adopts a new pet, as well as offering a "pawternity leave."

Maribeliz Ortiz, Zebra’s quality-assurance coordinator, used the progam to adopt a miniature long-haired dachshund named Niko.  She said, "It feels really nice to be supported by my company to help start a family in the way I can right now."

You can't put a price on comPAWionship. Or can you? The Zebra just added a $300 pet adoption perk to its already imPURRsive list of benefits. When asked for comment a number of #AllStripesWelcome employees exclaimed "MEWOW!"

Zebra CEO Keith Melnick says, "I know this kind of companionship can make a huge difference in quality of life," and started the program to help employees feel less lonely while they continue to work from home during the pandemic.

Via NY Post

