Company Releases Football-Scented Candles That Smell Like Artificial Turf, Nachos, And Jockstraps

The NFL completes their opening weekend of the year with a couple of games tonight!

As exciting as live sports are again, fans still are not allowed in most of these stadiums, or at a very limited capacity.

So the help recreate the setting of a live football game, Babe Wine has just unveiled a collection of candles that recreate some of your favorite smells at a football game, or any other sport!

Babe Wine's candles come in three scents so far: Hashtag Field Goals, which smells like turf, Jockstrap, which is inspired by the "lovely" smells that emanate from a locker room, and $18 Nachos, which the company says you should burn when "you're overcome with fomo for live sports and processed cheese."

Who else misses watching football IRL? SAME. So, we teamed up with @shopryanporter to make candles that bring the ~stadium vibes~ to you. Shop now: https://t.co/eEVMd0e5f0 pic.twitter.com/AtUGaHH0HM — BABE (@BabeTweets) September 9, 2020

Chelsea Phillips, general manager at Babe Wine, said in a statement, "As football season kicks off without fans in the stands, we saw an opportunity to enhance the at-home game day experience through some pretty unique scents that'll make you feel like you're really there."

A three-pack of the candles is available now, and can be purchased for $69.

Via Retail Dive