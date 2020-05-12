Company Selling Fake Muscles And Breasts To Help People Look Good Zoom Dating

It's hard at any point to venture into a new relationship, so you can only imagine how difficult it is now in this age of social distancing.

Though restaurants are finally allowing dine-in options again, for a few months we were quarantined to our individual homes with nowhere to go, and only with Zoom or other video confering services to interact with others. And no doubt, plenty of people went on Zoom dates in this amount of time.

American sporting goods company Sportarly understands that you'll probably be wanting to look your best for these virtual dates, which is rather difficult because gyms are still closed. So, they have begun selling "fake muscle suits"and "fake breasts" implants to make sure you're still looking good for those virtual dates! Their website reads, "Order now and watch your socially distant partner's jaw hit the floor on your next virtual date!"

Company Sells Fake Muscles and Breasts for People's Zoom Dates: https://t.co/N9Zg0ZMtkS — toby knapp (@tkradio) May 12, 2020

Sportarly spokesperson for the company Jake Dennon has claimed the products "have been flying off our virtual shelves since being made live."

Via 9Honey