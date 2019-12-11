Company Surprises Employees With $10 Million In Christmas Bonuses

December 11, 2019
St. John Properties is a real estate company located in Baltimore, Maryland.

During the company's annual holiday party last week, company founder and chairman Edward St. John had a little surprise for all 198 St. John employees.  

For reaching a company goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, retail and other commercial real estate space across eight states, St. John gave it's employees a shared $10 million bonus, meaning the average employee would receive a bonus of $50,000!  The company said the bonus will vary based solely on years of service.

A St. John employee said of their surprise bonus, "It is life-changing."

