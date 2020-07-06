Composer Behind "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" Theme Dies At 91

July 6, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Ennio Morricone, Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, 2016

(Photo by Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

You may not recognize his name, but no doubt you have heard his work.

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning composer behind the theme to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly passed away in Rome, his lawyer confirmed Monday.

Morricone scored more than 500 films, and was a winner and nominee for numerous BAFTA awards and Golden Globes, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.  He won an Academy Award in 2016 for his work on the Quentin Tarantino film The Hateful Eight.

Morricone was 91-years-old.

Via CNN

 

Tags: 
Ennio Morricone
movies
Film
Composer
Theme
Score
The Good
the Bad and the Ugly
Clint Eastwood
Celebrity
News
Death