Composer Behind "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" Theme Dies At 91

You may not recognize his name, but no doubt you have heard his work.

Video of The Good the Bad and the Ugly • Main Theme • Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning composer behind the theme to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly passed away in Rome, his lawyer confirmed Monday.

Ennio Morricone, the Oscar-winning composer of more than 500 film scores, has died at the age of 91. Here are five of his finest tracks. https://t.co/Agz4EYHUta — CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020

Morricone scored more than 500 films, and was a winner and nominee for numerous BAFTA awards and Golden Globes, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He won an Academy Award in 2016 for his work on the Quentin Tarantino film The Hateful Eight.

Video of Ennio Morricone winning Best Original Score for &quot;The Hateful Eight&quot;

Morricone was 91-years-old.

Via CNN