Coors Light Provides 150 Cans To 93-Year-Old Woman Who Made Plea For More Beer

Yesterday we shared the story of Olive Veronesi, a 93-year-old woman whose supply of beer was running low.

She went viral after a family member posted a photo of Veronesi posing in front of her window, with a dry erase board written with her plea for more beer. She told KDKA TV, "I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it."

Well, Coors Light came through, and wanted to make sure Veronesi doesn't go thirsty for a while, and provided the grandmother with 150 cans of her favorite drink .

JUST IN: 93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, who held up a sign at her window asking for more beer, has received a delivery from @CoorsLight. The brand tells me 150 cans arrived at her house today. pic.twitter.com/c2lfGFBBTS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2020

At a beer a day, which is what Veronesi usually consumes, that's enough Coors Light for five months of quarantine!

Via HuffPost