Corona Beer Shuts Down Production Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

We weren't too far deep into this current pandemic when people thought that Corona the beer could in turn cause Corona the virus.

Now unfortunately due to the growing pandemic, Grupo Modelo, the company that makes the beer, announced over the weekend that they will be shutting down production after the Mexican government deemed them a "non-essential" business.

Grupo Modelo acata medidas dictadas por el Gobierno Federal para hacer frente al SARS-CoV2. pic.twitter.com/MXthEGnl5Q — Grupo Modelo MX (@GrupoModelo_MX) April 3, 2020

The Anheuser-Busch Inbev-owned company also makes Modelo and Pacifico beers.

This shut down couldn't have come at a worse time as Constellation Brands, who handles the distribution and import of Grupo Modelo's beers, says their beer brands grew 8.9% for the first three months of this year, with Modelo and Corona being the top sellers. Sales accelerated in the first three weeks of March, the company said, with its beers growing 24% compared to last year.

Via CNN