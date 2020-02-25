Costco Will No Longer Let You Eat In Their Food Court Unless You Have A Membership
Those that shop at the mega store Costco will swear by its amazing food court.
The food is first of all cheap, but incredibly delicious. So much so, that people who aren't even members of the chain will visit specifially just to eat.
If there's a Costco run to be executed, there will always be a slice of Costco pizza involved. Always! The crust is a bit chewy, but done well to support the sauce and cheese. Can't beat this $1.99 deal! -- #pizza #-- #Costco #costcopizza #dontjudge #cheapbutgood #cheapeats #galllonsizedmayo #bulkshopping #sliceofjoy #cheesepizza
Well, Costco has decided enough is enough, and is putting an end to this practice. Beginning March 16, only active Costco members will be allowed to order from the food court, even if you're taking it out of the store.
⚡️UPDATE: THIS HAS BEEN CONFIRMED! May still vary per store and roll out date may vary as well... . --Received a ton of DMs on this today...and need some #Costco Employees to chime in and confirm or deny and let us know if this is true or not and if true be nationwide? . ----To us it makes complete sense! Not sure why it’s taken Costco so long to implement...I mean you have to have a membership for gas....Any employees out there that can help clarify this?--
Of course, people are upset. One loyal Costco pizza consumer wrote, "Going to lose out of a lot of money from customers who don’t have membership that do purchase from the outdoor food court." Another wrote, "This is so lame honestly, what exactly do they need it for is not like we getting a hotdog for free lmao."
Costco memberships cost about $60 a year, so is that pizza worth that?