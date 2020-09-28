Costume maker Yandy promises there will not be a "sexy Coronavirus" costume

Costume maker Yandy is known year after year to release "sexy" Halloween costumes of the current pop culture phenomenom is at the time.

For example, last year they releases a "sexy Mister Rogers" costume.

‘Sexy Mr. Rogers’ costume drops just in time for Halloween https://t.co/R08rJKWeK5 pic.twitter.com/pdlIIPZuHe — New York Post (@nypost) September 20, 2019

However, there is one item of pop culture Yandy will not be touching this year: the Coronavirus.

Yandy's vice president of merchandising Pilar Quintana-Williams told Business Insider, "I don't think there's anything sexy about it."

Infamous Halloween costume maker Yandy says that it won't make a 'sexy COVID' costume, but promises more racy 2020-inspired costumes are on the way https://t.co/Rc4V51gdIQ — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 25, 2020

Williams says there will be plenty of sexy costumes this year, however, including one of the Tiger King Joe Exotic. She said, "I think that it has been a difficult year for everybody with quarantine, with all the changes. So the stakes are high. But again, we want to bring humor and we want to bring light heartedness to the holiday."

Via Business Insider