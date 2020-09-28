Costume maker Yandy promises there will not be a "sexy Coronavirus" costume

September 28, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Concept

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Costume maker Yandy is known year after year to release "sexy" Halloween costumes of the current pop culture phenomenom is at the time.

For example, last year they releases a "sexy Mister Rogers" costume.

However, there is one item of pop culture Yandy will not be touching this year: the Coronavirus.

Yandy's vice president of merchandising Pilar Quintana-Williams told Business Insider, "I don't think there's anything sexy about it."

Williams says there will be plenty of sexy costumes this year, however, including one of the Tiger King Joe Exotic.  She said, "I think that it has been a difficult year for everybody with quarantine, with all the changes.  So the stakes are high. But again, we want to bring humor and we want to bring light heartedness to the holiday." 

Via Business Insider

9.28.20 No Sexy Covid Costumes.mp3

9.28.20 No Sexy Covid Costumes.mp3
Tags: 
Halloween
Costume
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Halloween Costume
Sexy Covid
yandy