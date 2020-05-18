Nassau County Chief Advises Tennis Players To "Kick," But Not "Touch" Other People's Balls

As we begin to return to normal leisurely activities, such as sports, in this social distancing world, one Nassau County executive wanted to make sure local tennis players knew the new rules to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Laura Curran gave a rundown of how the county will handle the reopening of their tennis courts, which included people "kicking" other's people's balls, but being careful not to "touch" other people's balls.

Video of Laura Curran @nassauexecutive &quot;You can kick their balls&quot; Nassau County Tennis

Handle your balls with care, please.

Via TMZ