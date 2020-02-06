Couple Fakes Engagement To Score Free Drinks From Strangers At A Bar

Just one month into their relationship, Corinne Miller and her boyfriend Adam Carroll decided to take a trip to Atlanta to celebrate her birthday.

The Alabama couple also came up with an ingenious and downright evil way to score free drinks from strangers at the bar, they faked their engagement!

Carroll got down on one knee, Miller acted shocked, and they even enlisted the help from the bartender and another patron to make sure it went off without a hitch. And boy did it work!

Strangers were constantly buying them drinks, and the whole party even ventured to a second bar to continue the festivities. The 29-year-old Miller said, "We both have the exact same humour- that's one of the main components of our relationship. People started buying us shots and congratulating us - it was hilarious and definitely a great way to get free drinks."

Video of Couple Faked Engagement For Free Drinks

Six months later, Carroll popped the question for real. And of course, Miller said yes.

Via The Mirror