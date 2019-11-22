Denton Couple Goes Viral For Controlling Daughter's Social Media As Punishment

A Denton couple has gone viral for their unique punishment for their daughter.

15-year-old Madelynn was caught tyring to sneak some boys into a sleepover. So, her parents, Tawyna Ford and Larry Sumpter of Denton thought about what would be the best course of punishment.

So, Tawyna and Larry decided to give Madelynn a choice: give up her phone for a month, or give it up for two weeks, but let her parents post whatever they want on her social media pages. Madelynn chose the later, and apparently she greatly regrets the decision.

A couple of instances include:

And also:

Madelynn is obviously ready for the punishment to be over. Tawyna said, "After the first day, Madelynn was like, ‘I changed my mind, I choose the one month. Larry told her, ‘No. I’m too invested.' I have too many ideas. We’re sticking with the two weeks.’ He’s loving it. I think he's going to make his own TikTok account when this over.

She joked, "We’re always down to embarrass our kids!"

Via Fox News