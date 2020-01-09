Couple Married For 64 Years Dies On Same Day While Holding Hands

Bill and Nancy Schafrath were married a lovely 64 years.

Unfortunately, the couple passed away this past Christmas Eve, just within hours of each other, while they were holding hands.

Bill, 88, died of natural causes December 24 around 7 a.m., and was shortly followed by Nancy, 85, who passed around 11 a.m. The couple had been living at the Brookdale Senior Living facility in Wooster, Ohio this past year.

The couple’s niece Pat Cornelius pushed their beds together after Bill could no longer get out of bed anymore. Pat said the couple “literally held hands for the last week of their life.”

They were laid to rest in a joint ceremony led by Fr. Richard Samide, who said during the service that while the Schafraths didn’t have children together, the two “bonded over their large families and extensive volunteer work.”

