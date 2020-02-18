Couple Gets Married On The 68-Second Elevator Ride Up Reunion Tower

February 18, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Reunion Tower, Downtown, Dallas, Blue Sky, Skyline

(Photo by Helen Anders/Austin American-Statesman/TNS/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

Reunion Tower will forever be the destination of love in Dallas.

An Arlington couple recently had their wedding in the tower's elevator, taking place entirely within the 68-second ride on the way to the top.  

The couple wed on Valentine's Day, surrounded by the officiant and only their closest family members.  Once the door opened, 68 seconds and 470 feet later, the walked into the reception, above the skies of downtown Dallas.

If this sounds like an ideal ceremony for you, good news!  You can even book your own wedding in the Reunion Tower elevator!  

#PutYourLoveOnTop this month at my GeO-Deck. –The Ball -- #RTMonthOfLove --: @taylorsweelyofficial

A post shared by Reunion Tower (@reuniontower) on

Love lifts us up where we belong. Thanks for sharing the stunning pic, @nidarphotography. –The Ball ❤️ #RTMonthOfLove #PutYourLoveOnTop

A post shared by Reunion Tower (@reuniontower) on

Happy #ValentinesDay, Dallas! You are my one true valentine. –The Ball -- #RTMonthOfLove #PutYourLoveOnTop --: @rlbellomy

A post shared by Reunion Tower (@reuniontower) on

Hey @bankpuidc, thanks for sharing this adorable pic of you two! –The Ball #RTMonthOfLove #PutYourLoveOnTop

A post shared by Reunion Tower (@reuniontower) on

Via WFAA

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
reunion tower
Wedding
marriage
Relationship
Aaron Sheldon
Kirsten Justice
arlington
Social Mediai