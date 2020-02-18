Couple Gets Married On The 68-Second Elevator Ride Up Reunion Tower

Reunion Tower will forever be the destination of love in Dallas.

An Arlington couple recently had their wedding in the tower's elevator, taking place entirely within the 68-second ride on the way to the top.

The couple wed on Valentine's Day, surrounded by the officiant and only their closest family members. Once the door opened, 68 seconds and 470 feet later, the walked into the reception, above the skies of downtown Dallas.

Video of &#039;I do&#039; in 68 seconds: Wedded bliss on the way up Reunion Tower

If this sounds like an ideal ceremony for you, good news! You can even book your own wedding in the Reunion Tower elevator!

Via WFAA