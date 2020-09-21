Couple Offers Wedding Guests Better Food Depending On How Expensive Their Gift Is

September 21, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Waitress, Wedding, Meal, Food, Bride, Groom

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A bride and groom are receiving a bevy of criticism for the way they are offering different meals to guests at their upcoming nuptials.

According to the post on Reddit, depending on how much money you spend on the gift determines what meal you get.

The breakdown is as follows:

A gift up to $250?  Pick roast chicken or swordfish.

$251 to $500?  Sliced steak or poached salmon.

$501 to $1,000?  Filet mignon or lobster tails.

1,001 to $2,500 or more?  Two pound lobster, a souvenir champagne goblet.

And if you look closely, you'll see the kosher and vegetarian plates are ONLY available at the $1,000 or above level!

Of course, the couple is getting absolutely slammed on social media.

 

Tags: 
Wedding
marriage
relationships
Meal
food
gift
shaming