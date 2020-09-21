Couple Offers Wedding Guests Better Food Depending On How Expensive Their Gift Is

A bride and groom are receiving a bevy of criticism for the way they are offering different meals to guests at their upcoming nuptials.

According to the post on Reddit, depending on how much money you spend on the gift determines what meal you get.

The breakdown is as follows:

A gift up to $250? Pick roast chicken or swordfish.

$251 to $500? Sliced steak or poached salmon.

$501 to $1,000? Filet mignon or lobster tails.

1,001 to $2,500 or more? Two pound lobster, a souvenir champagne goblet.

This is the tackiest thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Wvog21D6q9 — an idiot sandwich (@redheaded_wreck) September 17, 2020

And if you look closely, you'll see the kosher and vegetarian plates are ONLY available at the $1,000 or above level!

Of course, the couple is getting absolutely slammed on social media.

Tell the bride and groom to take a long walk off a short pier, give your $$ to PBS because you’d get better souvenirs, and see how many months it takes for this couple to get divorced — Boos and Boops (@amm_lee) September 18, 2020

Requiring at least $1,001 for the vegetarian or Kosher options takes it from tacky to utter garbage. — Feminazgûl (@jkyles10) September 18, 2020