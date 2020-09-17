Couple Takes "Divorce Photo Shoot" To Commemorate End Of Marriage

Divorces are not usually an occasion to celebrate.

However, Shalena Casanova and her now ex-husband did just that, with a photo shoot!

Casanova wrote on Facebook after receiving criticism for their "shameful deed", "We are by no means condoning divorce; however, we are not ashamed to celebrate the end of our marriage. We choose to separate FOR the kids and not believe the lie that staying together for the sake of the kids is what is best for them. We love fully when we are our best selves."

Via Fox News