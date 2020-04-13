Couple Trespassing On Native American Burial Site Busted For Smoking Meth In Pipe Shaped Like Baby Yoda

A couple was recently caught sneaking onto a Native American burial ground for a date night night.

Unfortunately, they didn't go empty-handed.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens found the couple not only trespassing on the property, they were digging into the ground, inside a hole previously dug by past trespassers. The couple were detained, and it wasn't long before the man admitted that he had a glass pipe in his pocket, which the married couple used to smoke CBD oils. Unfortunately for the couple, the pipe, which was shaped like the popular Star Wars character Baby Yoda, had small, clear and white crystals consistent with the look of crystal meth in it.

Though the couple told police they weren't digging for anything, a search of the woman's purse found several rubber gardening gloves, each with four Native American artifacts inside of them.

Both were charged with criminal trespass and Antiquities Code violations, and the man was also charged with possession of the controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and harassment of a public servant.

Via KXAN