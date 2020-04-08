Couple Working From Home Files Formal HR Complaint Against Cat

April 8, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Plenty of us are having to adjust to now working from home each and every day.

As such, we're al having to adjust to new distractions, be it a spouse, a child, or even a pet.  

Andrew Stych and his wife Sheila are one of those couples learning to work with all these new distractions, which include their cat Penelope.  Recently, the pair had to come down hard on their new coworker, and even formally submitted a complaint to HR for Penelope's "failure to comply with household regulations," and "lack of adherence to workspace polices."

Andrew also shared what Penelope has been up to for the last few weeks writing,"She likes to 'help' my wife with her spreadsheets and emails by walking on her laptop keyboard.  She actually sent an unfinished email to one of her coworkers."

Sounds about right!

Via Pop Sugar

