Couple Working From Files Formal HR Complaint Against Cat

Plenty of us are having to adjust to now working from home each and every day.

As such, we're al having to adjust to new distractions, be it a spouse, a child, or even a pet.

Andrew Stych and his wife Sheila are one of those couples learning to work with all these new distractions, which include their cat Penelope. Recently, the pair had to come down hard on their new coworker, and even formally submitted a complaint to HR for Penelope's "failure to comply with household regulations," and "lack of adherence to workspace polices."

A man files an HR complaint against his cat while working from home: “We value your contribution to the household, but you must demonstrate an immediate and permanent alteration to your workplace habits or you may face more severe repercussions”https://t.co/8T4IHaw861 pic.twitter.com/Kjel7ykRbL — Channa Prakash (@AgBioWorld) April 8, 2020

Andrew also shared what Penelope has been up to for the last few weeks writing,"She likes to 'help' my wife with her spreadsheets and emails by walking on her laptop keyboard. She actually sent an unfinished email to one of her coworkers."

Sounds about right!

"General mayhem" pretty much sums it up -- https://t.co/fqfL8NIPFs — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) April 7, 2020

Via Pop Sugar