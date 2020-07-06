Couple's Argument Leads To Purchase Of Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $177,777

A Virginia couple in the middle of an argument decided the best way to cool their heads was to go out for a drive.

While out, Chyanne Creel asked her boyfriend Joshua to stop at a convenience store, Nishi Food Mart, for a drink and some scratch off tickets.

Good thing they did.

One of the tickets for the Virginia Lottery’s Lucky 7s Tripler game turned out to be a winner. A big winner. Creel scratched off the ticket to reveal she had won the top prize in that game, to the tune of $177,777. Joshua told Virginia Lottery officials after Creel had scratched the ticket, "We turned right around."

Roanoke woman wins Virginia lottery game, ending argument with her boyfriend https://t.co/GJjgWn5mba — WFXR News (@WFXRnews) July 2, 2020

The Lucky 7s Tripler game ranges in prizes from $5 to $177,777. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,040,400.

Via WFXR