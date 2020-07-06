Couple's Argument Leads To Purchase Of Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $177,777

July 6, 2020
A Virginia couple in the middle of an argument decided the best way to cool their heads was to go out for a drive.  

While out, Chyanne Creel asked her boyfriend Joshua to stop at a convenience store, Nishi Food Mart, for a drink and some scratch off tickets.

Good thing they did.

One of the tickets for the Virginia Lottery’s Lucky 7s Tripler game turned out to be a winner.  A big winner.  Creel scratched off the ticket to reveal she had won the top prize in that game, to the tune of $177,777.   Joshua told Virginia Lottery officials after Creel had scratched the ticket, "We turned right around."

The Lucky 7s Tripler game ranges in prizes from $5 to $177,777.  The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,040,400.

Via WFXR

