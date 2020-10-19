You can now cuddle all night long with a sexy firefighter with a "sexy firefighter" pillowcase

October 19, 2020
So we're all probbaly familiar with the "sexy firefighter" calendars that come out every year.

Well some Australian firefighters have recently released the 2021 edition of their calendar, along with some extra goodies for you to enjoy.  Along with a new hunk every month, you can also purchase your very own sexy firefighter pillowcase!

The pillowcases come in four different editions, with a sexy firefighter posing with either a cat, two choices of a dog, or the "classic" which features a firefighter posing all by his handsome lonesome.  They're available for just under $8, but you better move fast because they are selling out quick!

Via Scary Mommy

