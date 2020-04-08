Curt Smith Of Tears For Fears Performs "Mad World" With Daughter From Quarantine

April 8, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Curt Smith, Tears For Fears, Concert, Bass, Shaky Knees Music Festival, 2019

(Photo by Ryan Fleisher/imageSPACE / Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is like many of us stuck at home during this Covid quarantine.

He's making the best use of his time however, and reignited his classic "Mad World" with a stunning performance with his daughter, who is also quarantining with him.

Smith wrote in the Facebook post, "A quarantine hi from Diva & her father."

Last month, Tears for Fears released a 35th anniversary reissue of their second record, The Big Chair. 

Via Consequence of Sound

Tags: 
Curt Smith
Tears for Fears
Mad World
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Perform
Music
Quarantine