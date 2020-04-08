Curt Smith Of Tears For Fears Performs "Mad World" With Daughter From Quarantine

Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is like many of us stuck at home during this Covid quarantine.

He's making the best use of his time however, and reignited his classic "Mad World" with a stunning performance with his daughter, who is also quarantining with him.

Smith wrote in the Facebook post, "A quarantine hi from Diva & her father."

Last month, Tears for Fears released a 35th anniversary reissue of their second record, The Big Chair.

Via Consequence of Sound