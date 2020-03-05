Dads Go Viral For Epic Cheer Routine In Support Of Their Daughters

The Daddy Bolts are a group of fathers all with daughters involved with Linden-Boro Chargers Cheerleading in New Jersey.

All wanted to show how much they love and support their daughters, so over six practices, the Daddy Bolts learned their very own cheer routine, performing it at one of the squad's competitions at Timber Creek Regional High School in Sicklerville, New Jersey, on Sunday, a performance that has gone absolutely viral.

Cheer dad Jason Shafer said of the Daddy Bolts, “I never expected it to be this much fun. I definitely have a new profound respect for my daughters with practicing and going out onto the mat and doing this. [The girls> are doing incredible things out here.”

And as for what’s next for the Daddy Bolts, dad Darnell Rippey said, “We're getting ready for next year. We've got bigger and better things coming.”

Via NBC Philadelphia