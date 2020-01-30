Dak Prescott Donates 100,000 Bowls Of Soup To Miami Homeless Shelter

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Warm Ups, 2019

(Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Though the Cowboys didn't make it to the Super Bowl this year, the team will be well represented in Miami.

Quarterback Dak Prescott recently donated 100,000 bowls of soup to Miami Rescue Mission, a local homeless shelter, through a partnership with Campbell’s Chunky Soup.

Prescott served the bowls of soup himself, and even surprised the shelter's head chef, Calvin “Big Mac” McFadden, with two tickets to this Sunday's Super Bowl.  

Along with Dak, Campbell's has also teamed with New York Giants star Saquon Barkley and several other NFL players this season to celebrate unsung heroes in local communities as part of the Champions of Chunky campaign.

