Dak Prescott, Jason Witten, And More Featured In The NFL's "Bad Lip Reading" For The 2020 NFL Season

February 7, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Throw, AT&T Stadium, 2018

(Photo by Bob Booth/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

Every week, a highlight of the NFL season are the hilarious "Bad Lip Reading" videos.

Existing footage is dubbed over with hilarious, non-sequitors to make your favorite athletes say the most ridiculous things.

Well it's back again, and we have it for the entire 2020 season!  And yes, some of your favorite Cowboys are featured in this as well, including Dak and Witten!

Enjoy!

Via USA Today

