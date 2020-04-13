Prosper Police Respond To Potential Party Thrown By Dak Prescott Involving Ezekiel Elliott

April 13, 2020
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, Game, 2017

(Photo by Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

Prosper police responded over the weekend to a potential party at the residence of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott apparently hosted the party Friday night to celebrate a friend's birthday.  Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was also in attendance.  This, of course, would be a complete violation of the Texas "safer-at-home" order.  TMZ reports that at the height of the party, at least 30 people were in attendance.

Governor Greg Abbott called for no more than ten people attending a social gathering.  There was also a sit-down dinner later in the evening at Dak's house for just a select few.  

Prescott has denied the claims, however, that he threw a party.  A source close to the quarterback told the Star-Telegram, "Dak did NOT have over 10 people and was not in violation of any social distancing.” 

Via NY Post

 

 

