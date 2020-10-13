Dak Prescott's neighbors post kind "get well" message outside his home

October 13, 2020
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season after suffering an absolutely horrific ankle injury this past Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Almost immediately after the injuring, an outpouring of support from across the enitre league came for Dak.

This outpouring of support is especially coming from Dak's own neighborhood in Prosper.  Some of his neighbors set up an incredibly kind "get well" display in front of his home, decorated completely in Cowboys blue and white.

At minimum, Dak will be sidelined at least 4 to 6 months with his injury, which was described by doctors as a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

