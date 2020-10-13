Dak Prescott's neighbors post kind "get well" message outside his home

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season after suffering an absolutely horrific ankle injury this past Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Almost immediately after the injuring, an outpouring of support from across the enitre league came for Dak.

@dak I know with your heart and determination you will back stronger than ever! Speedy recovery..our thoughts are with you. Jimmy Johnson — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) October 12, 2020

Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020

for @dak get well soon brother and i hope u get the comeback story u deserve bro pic.twitter.com/yaZeY1U57z — Team Giovanni (@realsjsgiovanni) October 11, 2020

This outpouring of support is especially coming from Dak's own neighborhood in Prosper. Some of his neighbors set up an incredibly kind "get well" display in front of his home, decorated completely in Cowboys blue and white.

Dak Prescott’s neighbors put up a “Get Well Soon” sign in front of his home



(Photo: @SuzanCahanin) pic.twitter.com/CcnNf1JA6m — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 13, 2020

At minimum, Dak will be sidelined at least 4 to 6 months with his injury, which was described by doctors as a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

