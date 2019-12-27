Dallas Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions Into The New Year

Now is the perfect time if you've been thinking about adding a furry member to your family.

Dallas Animal Services will be offering free adoptions through January 5th as part of their #NewYearNewHome promotion.

HAVE YOU HEARD?! All DAS pets are now FREE to adopt today through January 5 through our #NewYearNewHome promotion! Ring in the New Year with a BARK (or a meow) and come pick out a new best friend. Promotion valid at our main location and our PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center. pic.twitter.com/53IygPYWYm — Dallas90 (Dallas Animal Services) (@DallasShelter) December 26, 2019

All the animals have been spayed or neutered, are up to date on their shots, and have been microchipped.

Video of Dallas Animal Services Offering Free Pet Adoptions For New Year&#039;s Promotion

The #NewYearNewHome promotion is valid at the main location (1818 N Westmoreland Rd.) and their PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center (16821 Coit Rd.)

Via CBS DFW