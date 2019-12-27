Dallas Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions Into The New Year

December 27, 2019
Now is the perfect time if you've been thinking about adding a furry member to your family.

Dallas Animal Services will be offering free adoptions through January 5th as part of their #NewYearNewHome promotion.  

All the animals have been spayed or neutered, are up to date on their shots, and have been microchipped.

The  #NewYearNewHome promotion is valid at the main location (1818 N Westmoreland Rd.) and their PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center (16821 Coit Rd.)

Via CBS DFW

