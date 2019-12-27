Dallas Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions Into The New Year
Now is the perfect time if you've been thinking about adding a furry member to your family.
Dallas Animal Services will be offering free adoptions through January 5th as part of their #NewYearNewHome promotion.
HAVE YOU HEARD?! All DAS pets are now FREE to adopt today through January 5 through our #NewYearNewHome promotion! Ring in the New Year with a BARK (or a meow) and come pick out a new best friend. Promotion valid at our main location and our PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center. pic.twitter.com/53IygPYWYm— Dallas90 (Dallas Animal Services) (@DallasShelter) December 26, 2019
All the animals have been spayed or neutered, are up to date on their shots, and have been microchipped.
The #NewYearNewHome promotion is valid at the main location (1818 N Westmoreland Rd.) and their PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center (16821 Coit Rd.)
Via CBS DFW