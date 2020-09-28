Dallas-based app TangoTab helps feed 4 million people

TangoTab is a Dallas-based app considers themselves a "company with a purpose."

That purpose is to feed as many hungry people in North Texas as possible, and after eight years, they have done just that.

To date, TangoTab has fed four million people all thanks to their app. Totally free to consumers, you download TangoTab which provides a list of participating restaurants around North Texas. Everytime you buy a meal at one of these 100,000 restaurants on the app, TangoTab feeds a person in need.

Nick Marino Jr, Director of Social Change for TangoTab, said, "During the pandemic, hunger has taken an entirely different turn that we never thought of. We already knew that it was bad, but it has become so bad that so many individuals who never thought they would need a meal, need help right now. To be able to reach a milestone like four million people fed is not just anything that we did, it’s a testament to our community and the individuals that say we care about our neighbors and we need them right now."

You can download TangoTab for both Apple and Android!

Via NBC DFW