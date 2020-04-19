Dallas-Based Neiman Marcus To File For Bankruptcy Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

This week, Neiman Marcus will become the first major U.S. department store to file for bankruptcy as a result the fallout from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Dallas-based company has been forced it to temporarily shut all 43 of its locations, roughly two dozen Last Call stores, and its two Bergdorf Goodman stores in New York. The company has furloughed many of its roughly 14,000 employees.

Exclusive: Neiman Marcus to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week - sources https://t.co/ePnZM8l0LC pic.twitter.com/qES81ikC26 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 19, 2020

The first Neiman Marcus store opened in Dallas, Texas, in 1907, by the Marcus and Neiman families who decided to pursue retail after considering and then rejecting an investment in a little-known soft drink at the time called Coca-Cola.

