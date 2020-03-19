Dallas City Council Extends Emergency Declaration Prohibitions Until April 29

It appears that Dallas will be a city of isolation and quarantine for at least the next month.

Yesterday, the Dallas City Council voted to extend its emergency declaration, which means the prohibitions enacted, including no gatherings of over 50 people, no dining in at restaurants, and the closing of bars and gyms, has been extended until, at the very minimum, April 29.

So far, there have been 39 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Dallas County, many whom are Dallas residents and didn't travel or have any idea where they contracted the disease. Mayor Eric Johnson first issued the disaster declaration last week, a measure usually used after a natural disaster. Mayor Johnson said after the declaration was ectended, "COVID-19 is not like anything the City of Dallas has faced in modern history."

The city council also discussed the next steps for Dallas in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus. These measures include:

-Testing sites for healthcare works, first responders and at-risk population

-Temporary accommodations for exposed first responders

-Additional testing locations AAC parking lot E and Ellis Davis Field House on Polk St

-Parkland Hosptial already has a drive-thru site available as of March 16

-The transition of convention center shelter to other temporary shelter sites, possibly trailers

-Adjusting the Dallas Police Department service response, possibly asking citizens to use the online system

Via WFAA