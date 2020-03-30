Dallas Threatens Closure Of Parks And Running Trails After Residents Don't Adhere To Social Distancing

March 30, 2020
Dallas has a problem with its parks and running trails.

Though the shelter-in-place order has been in effect for a little more than a week, strangers along our cities' running trails are not maintaining the required social distance of six feet between persons.  Unfortunately because of this, the Dallas City Council has threatened the closure of these parks and running trails in order to further stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins echoed these sentiments in a press briefing saying, "We don't want to shut down parks, but public health comes before ammenities.  Please help us help you by observing social distancing."

According to the city council, the two parks that are the biggest offenders include White Rock Lake and Katy Trail.

Via NBC DFW

