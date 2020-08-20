Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Will NOT Be Allowed On The Field During Upcoming Season

August 20, 2020
We realize this upcoming NFL season will look far different than any other in history.

However, we were not prepared for this.

The ever-popular and historic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will NOT be allowed on the field during this upciming season, a decision handed down by the NFL yesterday.

Unfortunately, Cowboys mascot Rowdy will also not be allowed on the field during games, where he's roamed Texas Stadium and AT&T Stadium since 1996.

The DCC are universally regarded as the most popular and historic cheerleaders of all time, and have been a staple of Cowboys games since the '70s.

Via Cowboys Wire

