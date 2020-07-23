Dallas Cowboys, NFL, To Require Face Masks At All NFL Games

July 23, 2020
Dallas Cowboys, Fans, AT&T Stadium, Wildcard Game, 2019

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

In the event that the NFL will allow fans to attend games this upcoming season, face masks WILL be required.

The NFL announced the measure earlier this week, when league spokesperson Brian McCarthy tweeted, "For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings."

The NFL said that it would determine which teams would be able to host fans on a case-by-case basis according to guidance from both local and state public health officials.

Players are scheduled to report to training camp on July 28th.

Via Fox Business

