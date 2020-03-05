Dallas County Deputies Indicted Following Theft From Tornado-Damaged Home Depot

Following the tornados that swept through Dallas this past October, Dallas County sheriff’s deputies Rebecca Evans and Joseph Bobadilla were assigned to work off-duty security at the Home Depot damaged by the storms, located off Forest Ln at 75.

Major damage from the tornado in Dallas at the Home Depot on Forest Ln. @weatherchannel @TWCChrisBruin #TXwx pic.twitter.com/BUjOgjOXFZ — Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) October 21, 2019

However, the pair were arrested the following month for allegedly stealing items from the very store they were trying to protect.

Arrest records show that Evans, allegedly, took dozens of items from the store and gave them to Bobadilla, who would return the items at different locations for store credit. Documents show more than 70 items in total were pilfered by the two.

Video of Pair Of Dallas County Deputies Arrested For Looting Damaged Home Depot After Dallas Tornado

Well, Evans and Bobadilla were just formally indicted on these charges of theft of property over $2,500, but less than $30,000.

Two Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies accused of looting a tornado-damaged Home Depot last December were today indicted for theft. https://t.co/eqslTH0RU2 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) March 4, 2020

Their indictment states that during the time Bobadilla and Evans stole tools and hardware items, the Home Depot was in an area subject to a “declaration of a state of disaster” by Governor Greg Abbott.

Via CBS DFW